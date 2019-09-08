|
Nancy A. Porret, nee Cheevers; Loving wife of Jean Jacques, for 50 years; Beloved sister of the late Jack, late Carol, Christine Joehl, Julie (Doug) Jolley, late Kevin, and Kathleen Cheevers; Dear sister-in-law of Danielle Porret and Nancy Basil; Cherished aunt, great-aunt, and great-great aunt of many; Visitation Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Prayers 11:00 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers donations to either, The Actors Fund www.actorsfund.org or the would be appreciated; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019