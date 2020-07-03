1/
Nancy A. Sikorski
Nancy A. Sikorski Beloved wife of the late Daniel; Friend and former wife of the late Jack Hackney; loving mother of Karrie (Eddie), Keith (Donna), Kim (Scott), Drew (special friend, Caryn) and Zane (Sandy); devoted grandmother of Jason (Renee), Josh, Krystal (Rosario), Jerry (Caitlin), Brittany (Stephen), Tracy (Matt), Sean, Heather, Brandon, Drew (Joanne), Jennifer, Kyle, Jamie and great-grandmother and great-great grandmother of many; loving sister and aunt of many. Visitation Sunday, July 5th, 3:00 - 7:00 pm at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Service and Interment Private. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 2, 2020
Heaven gained a beautiful angle my Mom....My Mom was the strongest woman I have known.... thank you Mom for always being there for your family Everything I am today is because I had the best mom in the world.... I'm not sure how to dry these tears... But I know that I have all of our memories to hold on to and will cherish them for the rest of my life....to know my Mom was to love my Mom she loved her family and it showed and we as her children always felt her love near or far our Mom was always thinking of all of us and we all Loved her so much... Mom loved her Rocknroll she was Ms. Hollywood and was loved by all the staff where she lived... she was always smiling loved to laugh and loved deeply....Eddie and I started this journey with Mom after she lost her wonderful husband Dan 3 1/2 years ago so honored that Eddie and I could be with you Mom in your final journey....Until we meet again...I LOVE YOU MOM you will live in our hearts forever❤
Karrie & Eddie Patrone
Daughter
