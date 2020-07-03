Nancy A. Sikorski Beloved wife of the late Daniel; Friend and former wife of the late Jack Hackney; loving mother of Karrie (Eddie), Keith (Donna), Kim (Scott), Drew (special friend, Caryn) and Zane (Sandy); devoted grandmother of Jason (Renee), Josh, Krystal (Rosario), Jerry (Caitlin), Brittany (Stephen), Tracy (Matt), Sean, Heather, Brandon, Drew (Joanne), Jennifer, Kyle, Jamie and great-grandmother and great-great grandmother of many; loving sister and aunt of many. Visitation Sunday, July 5th, 3:00 - 7:00 pm at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Service and Interment Private. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com