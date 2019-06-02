|
Nancy A. Stearns, age 77, beloved wife of the late Christian Schoot and the late Frank Stearns, loving mother of Dawn (the late Harold) Andrews, Christopher (Mary), Steven (Marlene), Richard (Agnieszka) Schoot and the late Daniel Schoot, cherished grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 10, fond sister of Mary "Mickey" O'Brien. A former resident of Bridgeview and current resident of Paducah, KY, Nancy was a retired United Parcel Service worker. Visitation Tuesday, 10:00 am. until time of service 11:00 am. at Hann Funeral Home, 8230 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview. Interment private. For more info call 708-496-3344 or Visit us at hannfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019