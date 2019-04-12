|
Nancy A. Sullivan nee Burns, age 88, beloved wife of the late Martin E. Sullivan. Loving mother of Thomas (Patricia) Sullivan, Ann Marie Stone, Karen and Mary Sullivan, Elizabeth (Joel) Jaffe, Francis (Margaret) Sullivan and Nancy Sullivan (Leo Falkenstein). Devoted grandmother of Lauren and Stephanie Stone, Patrick, Robert and Javontai Sullivan,Samuel and Rayann Jaffe. Visitation, Saturday, April 13 from 1 to 6pm at the John E. Maloney Funeral Home, 1359 W. Devon Avenue, Chicago. The family and friends will meet on Monday, April 15 for Funeral Mass at 10:00 am at St. Gregory the Great Church, 5545 N. Paulina Street, Chicago, interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Gregory the Great Church would be appreciated by the family: For information (773)764-1617
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019