Nancy A. Thomas

Nancy A. Thomas Obituary
Nancy A. Thomas (nee McHugh), 76 of Arlington Hts. Loving mother of Michelle (David) Beckemeier, late Brian Thomas and Brad (Joan) Thomas; cherished grandmother of Max, Kate, Ben and Lucy; fond sister of Kevin (Mara) McHugh and Sheelagh (late Mike) McGurn. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Hts. Prayers 9:15 AM, Friday at Glueckert Funeral Home to St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Hts Rd for Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to , P.O. Box 2151, 501st St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101-2151. Funeral info. www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019
