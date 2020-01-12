Home

Nancy Anda

Nancy Anda Obituary
Nancy (Boynton) Anda age 87 of Des Plaines, passed away January 3, 2020. She is survived by her husband of sixty years, William, her daughters, Julie (David) and Jennifer (Jack) and grandchildren Jenny, Danny, Jack, Tommy and Kaleigh. Nancy grew up in New Hamphsire. She played the piano and flute. Nancy loved animals, traveling and art. In lieu of flowers donations to the are appreciated. A private celebration of her life will be held.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
