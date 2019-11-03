Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Nancy Angland Casey-O'Brien Obituary
Nancy M. Casey-O'Brien nee Angland, 83, of Winnetka formerly of Kenilworth, IL and Vero Beach, FL. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" J. Casey, Jr. and the late Joseph O'Brien; loving mother of John J. Casey, III, Peggy (Martin) Friedman and Mia (Michael) Sachs; proud grandmother of Lee Friedman, Samuel Sachs and Lucy Sachs; adoring sister of the late Peggy (John) Chestnut; sister-in-law of Jacquelyn (Thomas) Morsch and the late Madelyn Casey; caring aunt of many nieces and nephews; dear stepmother and step-grandmother of many O'Brien families. Visitation Tuesday, November 5th 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 at SS. Faith Hope & Charity Church, 191 Linden Street, Winnetka, Illinois 60093; Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery, Northbrook, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Kellogg Cancer Center, 1033 University Place, Suite 450, Evanston, Illinois 60201 or Trinity High School, 7574 West Division Street, River Forest, Illinois 60305. Funeral info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019
