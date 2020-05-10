NANCY ANN LOTT
Nancy Ann Lott, 64, of Downers Grove. Beloved mother of Jessica Lott. Loving grandmother of Francesca Budlovsky. Dear sister of David (Betty) Steininger and Christine (John) Crowley. Special aunt to many. Private inurnment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to American Diabetes Assn. appreciated. Nancy was a caregiver and she loved people. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Downers Grove at 630/964-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Inurnment
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
(630) 964-6500
