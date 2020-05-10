Nancy Ann Lott, 64, of Downers Grove. Beloved mother of Jessica Lott. Loving grandmother of Francesca Budlovsky. Dear sister of David (Betty) Steininger and Christine (John) Crowley. Special aunt to many. Private inurnment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to American Diabetes Assn. appreciated. Nancy was a caregiver and she loved people. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Downers Grove at 630/964-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.