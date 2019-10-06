|
Nancy Anne Adams, nee Kesseler, 72, longtime resident of Libertyville, passed away Oct. 5, 2019. Nancy was born and raised in Chicago graduating from St. Ita's grade school and Good Counsel High School. Nancy was an accomplished baker famous for her pound cakes and cookies and was the co-editor of the St. Joseph Parish Cookbook and Main Street Libertyville Cookbook. She loved to garden and was a member of the Gardeners of Central Lake County and Illinois Orchid Society. She loved attending live concerts, dancing and fishing. She was a former member and newsletter editor of the Libertyville/Mundelein Historical Society.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 46 years John C Adams; her sons John M and Richard J (Kathryn); grandsons Buel and soon to be born Robert John; her sister Jeanne (Doug) Cluts and brother Richard Kesseler and nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am Friday October 11th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E Maple Ave, Libertyville with interment to follow at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. Visitation for Nancy will be from 4-8pm Thurs. Oct 10th at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Pl, (Rt 176, 1 Blk East of Rt 21) Libertyville. Funeral info (847) 362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019