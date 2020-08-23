Nancy Anne Peyton, 42, passed away August 14 at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, Illinois.



She was born in St. Charles, the daughter of Roy and Suzanne (Zalesiak) Kautz. Nancy is survived by her mother, Suzanne; five sons, Kyle, Colin, Colten, Conner and Kaden, all of Batavia; two sisters, Amy (Tim) Sheehan and Anne (Cory) Hallahan, of Geneva; the father of her children, Daniel Peyton, of Batavia; and, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.



Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Roy Kautz, with whom she will rest in peace at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois.



Nancy's greatest joy in life was being a mother to her five young sons, whom she adored. Nancy was an exceptional scholar, earned numerous academic awards, as well as accolades for outstanding citizenship, and attended Illinois State University. A strong athlete, Nancy enjoyed softball, running and rowing. Her entrepreneurial spirit afforded her the opportunity to own and manage her own business during much of her adult life. Nancy will be remembered for her generosity and fun-loving personality, always dancing and chatting with people.



Funeral services will be private.





