Nancy B. Webb nee Bowler, age 65. Loving wife of Dennis. Beloved mother of Tim(Chelsea) and Greg(Angie). Fond Grandmother of Patrick Rowe, Mackenzie, Madison, Ella Rowe, Greg Jr., and the late Nevaleane, Nolan and Greyson. Dear sister of Janet(Robert) Lavaty, Kenneth(Sheila), Cathy(Robert) Sandrik, Laura(Jim) Handler, and the late Patrick(Lillie(Michael) Mongello). Sister-in-law of Patricia Harris and Cheryl(Dave) Howell. Aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Best friend of Linda Jania. Nancy was a teacher at St. Symphorosa for 25 years, referee, umpire and tie dye afficianado. Memorial mass Sat Oct 12 9:30 AM St Symphorosa Church, 6135 S. Austin
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019