Nancy Barsumian Lewis died in Santa Fe, NM on October 9th. Born in Chicago on July 17, 1929 to Edward and Florence (Arthur) Nordholm, she is survived by her husband Stephen Lewis, two daughters, Jenny Barsumian Brady and Lisa Barsumian, all of Santa Fe, and granddaughters Hannah Schatzle and Elizabeth Brady. She is predeceased by her husband Edward L. Barsumian of Evanston, IL. Nancy worked in the fashion department of Chicago's pre-eminent department store, Marshall Field and Company. Later producing fashion shows for Dorothy Fuller Productions, then moving to Santa Fe in 1982 to open Nancy Lewis and Company, a high-end wearable art fashion boutique.





