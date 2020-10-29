1/1
Nancy Barsumian Lewis
Nancy Barsumian Lewis died peacefully at her home in Santa Fe, NM on October 9th. Born in Chicago on July 17, 1929 to Edward and Florence (Arthur) Nordholm, she is survived by her husband Stephen Lewis, two daughters, Jenny Barsumian Brady and Lisa Barsumian, all of Santa Fe, and granddaughters Hannah Schatzle and Elizabeth Brady. She is predeceased by her husband Edward L. Barsumian of Evanston, IL.

After attending Chicago private schools and Northwestern University, she left the university to work in the fashion department of Chicago's pre-eminent department store, Marshall Field and Company. Later she produced fashion shows for Dorothy Fuller Productions and started her own wardrobe consulting business.

Nancy moved to Santa Fe in 1982 opening Nancy Lewis and Company, a high fashion fixture in Santa Fe in the 80's and early 90's offering one-of-a-kind apparel, accessories and jewelry made by both local artists and artists from around the world.

After retirement she contributed to her adopted city by cooking for the homeless at St. Elizabeth's Shelter, acting as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for abused children and looking terrific wherever she went.


Published in PL-North on Oct. 29, 2020.
