Nancy Bryant Mueller, age 93 of Wilmette, IL died Thursday, January 2, 2020. Nancy was born on May 24, 1926 in Evanston, Illinois to Mila Grosvenor and John Morrison Bryant. Nancy grew up in the Evanston, IL and graduated from Evanston Township High School. She attended Penn Hall junior college in Pennsylvania prior to graduating from Northwestern University with a B. A. in Education. She was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. Upon graduation, Nancy taught kindergarten for a short period prior to meeting her husband, Carl Freeman Mueller in 1950 to whom she married in 1951. They were blessed with 68 years of togetherness and love. Carl preceded her in death by four and one-half months. Nancy was blessed with being able to live the life she herself had envisioned as a young adult. She was a devoted homemaker, loved to cook, take care of her children and arrange social affairs. She was happiest when hosting the extended family for holiday dinners or entertaining at a dinner party she herself had arranged. She was active in the Harper Elementary School P.T.A. serving as President for one term, the Forty Acre Bird and Garden Club, played bridge extensively, enjoyed outings to the Chicago Botanic Garden and attending Chicago Symphony concerts. Nancy loved to travel and thoroughly enjoyed being with the members of the various groups with whom she and Carl traveled. She was active in various charitable endeavors over the years including Northridge, Gads Hill, Infant Welfare Society and the Evanston Hospital women's board. Nancy also stayed active in her sorority alumnae group over the years. Nancy, along with "her" Carl, enjoyed their farm in Monroe, Wisconsin during the summers and spending time at their condo in Jupiter, Florida during the winters. They were active members of Michigan Shores Club, Skokie Country Club and Turtle Creek Country Club in Tequesta, Florida. She was the loving mother of Susan (Jim) Hollingsworth, Pittsburgh, PA, Betsy (Bob) Jaeschke and Kurt (Anne), both of Wilmette, IL. Proud grandmother to Jennifer, Mark, Megan, Peter (Supina), Megan (Steven), Amy, Arthur and Joan. Great grandmother to three. She was preceded in death by her two older sisters and their husbands Virginia (Hank) Brinker and Maribelle (Chuck) Mc Nair. Funeral and interment private. Memorial may be made to Kenilworth Union Church 211 Kenilworth Avenue, Kenilworth, IL 60043, Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, IL 60022 or a . Funeral info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 26 to Jan. 30, 2020