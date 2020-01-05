|
|
of Lake Forest, IL died on January 1, 2020 at the age of 92. Born to the late Edward and Mazie Byrnes, she was an honors graduate of St. Scholastica Academy and St. Mary's College of Notre Dame. Nancy was pre-deceased by her husband, Fredrick J. Riley and her son Edward B. Riley. Her surviving children include Fred Riley, Maureen Riley, Elizabeth Riley Dwyer, Mark Riley, Nancy Riley Gross and William Riley. Her eight grandchildren include Michael Riley, Samantha Riley, Colin Riley, Adam Gross, Natalie Gross, Shannon Gross, Madeline Dwyer and Charles Dwyer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 10th at 10am at St. Mary's Church, 175 E. Illinois Avenue, Lake Forest, IL
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020