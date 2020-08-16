1/
Nancy C. Schlacks
1938 - 2020
Nancy C. Schlacks, nee Madigan, longtime resident of Oak Park and Palisades Park, Michigan, age 81. Beloved wife of H. Paul Schlacks; loving mother of Erin (Tony), Howard "Howie" (Meegan), Julie (Chris) Schlacks-Duff, Peter and Andrew Schlacks; proud Nanny to Liam Campbell, Emily, Sarah, Maggie and Nora Schlacks, Charlie Duff and Lucy Schlacks; dear sister of the late Bette (late Eugene) Morris and the late Joseph "J.D." (late Carol) Madigan Jr.; fond aunt of many and a dear and fun friend to countless others; cherished daughter of the late Florence and Joseph Madigan. Due to Covid-19 concerns a Memorial Mass will be planned and announced at a later date. Private interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Peter B. Kennedy & Co. Funeral Directors. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Memories & Condolences

August 10, 2020
Aunt Nancy was a joy filled and fun Aunt. She always had a smile for everyone with great compassion for our big family. We will miss you and pray that we will all be together again someday with the Lord. Rest In Peace sweet lady. Love Gen and Sam Mancari
Gen Hohman Mancari
Family
August 10, 2020
Miss you girlfriend. Many joyful years together. Wonderful memories.
Carlotta and lorry Madonia
Friend
August 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
