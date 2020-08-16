Nancy C. Schlacks, nee Madigan, longtime resident of Oak Park and Palisades Park, Michigan, age 81. Beloved wife of H. Paul Schlacks; loving mother of Erin (Tony), Howard "Howie" (Meegan), Julie (Chris) Schlacks-Duff, Peter and Andrew Schlacks; proud Nanny to Liam Campbell, Emily, Sarah, Maggie and Nora Schlacks, Charlie Duff and Lucy Schlacks; dear sister of the late Bette (late Eugene) Morris and the late Joseph "J.D." (late Carol) Madigan Jr.; fond aunt of many and a dear and fun friend to countless others; cherished daughter of the late Florence and Joseph Madigan. Due to Covid-19 concerns a Memorial Mass will be planned and announced at a later date. Private interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Peter B. Kennedy & Co. Funeral Directors. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.