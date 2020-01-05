|
Nancy Vierling Christensen, 83, long-time resident of Bensenville, IL and retired Chicago Public School teacher died on December 26, 2019 in Lincolnshire, IL.
Loving mother of Brent, Deana (Bill) Pugh, and Eric (Jenifer). Proud grandmother of Sarah, Caitlin, Andrew, Megan, and Joshua. Sister of Judith (Tom) Close and loving aunt to Alexandra and Ryan. Dear friend to George and Marie Brezinsky and many others. Preceded in death by brothers George and Philip Vierling, parents Phil and Edna Vierling, cousin Lorraine Lang, and numerous extended family members.
Memorial service to be held on April 4, 2020 at 11:30 am at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 29700 N St. Mary's Rd, Libertyville, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020