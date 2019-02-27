|
|
Nancy Ciszek of Chicago completed her journey of life on Feb. 22nd, 2019. Born on July 31st, 1953, to the late Colette (Keane) & Kenneth Novitski. Best friend and loving wife to Richard Ciszek. Proud mother to Rex (Cathy) Berglund & Richard Berglund. Dear sister to Rita Strabel, Kenneth (Betty) Novitski, Mary (Gary) March, and Suzy (Tito) Suarez. Proud Grandmother to Taylor, Daniel, Kaitlyn and Emily. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, March 1, 2019 from 3:00-9:00 pm at Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home (10727 S. Pulaski Rd; Chicago, IL 60655) Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Christina Catholic Church (3342 W. 111th Street; Chicago, IL 60655). In lieu of flowers, donations to , and Journey Care Hospice.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019