Dr. Nancy Condon, age 65, of Lake Forest, died September 5, 2020, after living with Lupus for many years.
Nancy was born in Gary, Indiana, on December 6, 1954. She was the youngest of Robert and Edna Walton's four children. Nancy's childhood was scattered across the midwest, from Kansas City to Toledo and finally Colorado, where she attended Kent Denver School. Nancy went on to earn her undergraduate and medical degrees from Northwestern University, and made many cherished friends and memories along the way. Nancy met Kevin at "a party for medical students and law students," as they would later tell their children. They hit it off immediately and were married on April 7, 1979 at St. Francis Church in Wilmette.
Nancy practice pediatrics in Evanston and Winnetka for nearly 30 years. She was an Instructor at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and on the medical staff at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago and Evanston Hospital. As a doctor Nancy was known for her nurturing bedside manner and ability to put patients at ease during trying times. Ever an advocate for children, Nancy also served on the Child Protective Services Committee at Evanston Hospital for many years, reviewing suspected cases of child abuse and ensuring protocols were properly followed.
Nancy and Kevin raised their three girls in Northfield, where Nancy enjoyed the role of neighborhood doc, happily taking out stitches and looking in the occasional ear. She felt blessed to live in a place where friends felt like family, kids ran back and forth between homes, and parents leaned on one another. Nancy created a home for her girls that was endlessly loving and, as some friends have already recalled, always had the best snacks.
Little delighted Nancy more in life than spending time with her four grandchildren. Always there to babysit when needed, ready with a craft or fun new toy, eager to bake cookies or get on the floor and play, Nancy, "Nana," was a hands-on grandmother who will leave a lasting mark on her grandchildren's hearts.
In 2011, Nancy and Kevin moved to Lake Forest, where they enjoyed walking their dogs on the many trails of the Open Lands and Elawa Farm, and spending time at the beach. Her favorite spot, however, was her own back yard, on the porch with Kevin, Dixie, and Hollie, with a good book in hand. Nancy served as a eucharistic minister and was also an active member of Care Ministry at Lake Forest Hospital. Most recently, Nancy became a member of the Lake Forest Caucus Committee, as she desired to give back to the community she found and loved so much in her retirement.
Nancy was a lover of a good cup of coffee, pretty flowers, and Florida sunsets. As someone with not only tremendous medical expertise but also personal experience with chronic illness, Nancy was uniquely able to empathize with others and offer care. Her endurance in the face of struggle was awe-inspiring to those who knew her; she never wavered in her optimism and warmth despite great and unrelenting challenges. Nancy effortlessly loved those around her and we will spend the rest of our lives modeling ourselves after her example.
She leaves her husband of 41 years, Kevin Condon; her three daughters and their husbands; Kelly Condon of Chicago, Lindsey and Colin Moynihan of Wilmette, and Katie and Matthew Grace of Natick, MA.; her four cherished grandchildren, William, Quinn, Rory and Aven Moynihan; her two brothers and sister, Robert and Gail Walton of MD, Martha and Tom Dillenberg of CO, and James Walton of CO; step-mother Sandra Walton of CO; many nieces and nephews; many other loving relatives, friends and patients. Nancy will also be deeply missed by her two beloved rescue pups, Dixie and Hollie.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Orphans of the Storm, 2200 Riverwoods Rd, Deerfield, IL 60015.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com
or (847) 675-1990.