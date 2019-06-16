|
Bohn , Nancy D. Nancy D. Bohn (nee Schmidt), 64, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019. Loving wife of Walter, devoted mother of the late Tim, Linda (Joe) Rizzi, and Kevin (Michelle) Bohn, and adoring grandmother of Mia Lynn. Nancy is survived by her parents, Robert and Lorraine Schmidt, and siblings Patty (George Nizynski) and Robert Schmidt. Nancy was a fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly remembered as an active member of her community, valued employee at Cushman and Wakefield, and good friend to many. Visitation will commence on Monday, June 17th at 9:15 AM at St. John Brebeuf Church, 8307 N. Harlem, Niles, with Mass following at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Brain Tumor Association will be sincerely appreciated.
