Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary of Gostyn Church
445 Prairie Ave
Downers Grove, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Gostyn Church
445 Prairie Ave
Downers Grove, IL
Nancy D. King


1933 - 2019
Nancy D. King Obituary
Nancy D. King, née Danhauer, 86 of Downers Grove passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Nancy was the beloved wife and best friend of the late Robert H. King for 54 years; loving mother to Patrick (Cathy), Michael (Laura), Molly (David) Shannon, Michele (Rick) Rius and Robert J. King; proud grandmother to Caitlin (Tim) King, Matthew, Amy (Vince) Kerber, Mike, Sean & Erin King, Jack, Tim and Mary Shannon, Ricky, Kevin and Annie Rius, Allison, Max and Sarah King; dear great grandmother to precious Isabella; devoted sister to Dan & Jerry Danhauer; fond Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Born August 22, 1933 in River Forest. She attended Northern Illinois University studying education. Attending a party, it was said she intentionally spilled a drink into the lap of the man who eventually became the love of her life. Nancy hosted many lavish parties and particularly loved a good joke. Nancy was the consummate homemaker; she had a professional life running the Harden Furniture showroom in the Merchandise Market downtown Chicago. A devoted member of the St. Mary of Gostyn Church and well-loved amongst the parishioners. Nancy will be remembered for many things, but her special handmade Christmas Stockings will be cherished for generations. A special Thank you to Advocate Hospice for your caring and compassion. Visitation Friday 9:00AM until time of Funeral Mass 10:00AM at St. Mary of Gostyn Church, 445 Prairie Ave., Downers Grove. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, Downers Grove. 630/968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 6, 2019
