Nancy D. Stanton
(nee Oellrich) beloved wife of the late John P. "Jack" Stanton; loving mother of Kristine and Kathleen (James) Szpila; devoted grandmother of Sophia Rose; fond sister of Jerry, Phillip (Christeen) and Virginia (Artie) Specht; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are asked to meet Saturday at St. Andrew Church for a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Due to the Covid 19 Crisis, the church is allowing only 50 people to the funeral Mass by family invite only. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home 773-588-5850 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Church
Funeral services provided by
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
