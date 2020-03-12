Home

Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
415 South Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 540-8871
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
415 South Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View Map

Nancy E. Espenshade


1952 - 2020
Nancy E. Espenshade Obituary
Visitation for Nancy E. "Nan" Espenshade, 67, of Lake Zurich, will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Nan will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Deerfield Road, Deerfield, Illinois 60015.

She was born November 16, 1952 and passed away, unexpectedly, Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Nan was the beloved wife of the Reverend David O. Kyllo; Loving parent of Christina (Jason) Powers and Alicia Pounds; Grandmother to Josephine, Josiah, Anabella, Max, Ace; dear daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy (nee Barrows) Espenshade; fond sister of Jean (Don Jones) Espenshade.

Also surviving are her loving companions, Maddie and Cooper.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2020
