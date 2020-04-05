|
|
Nancy E. Rufa, age 60, of Chicago, passed away March 27, 2020. Funeral services were held privately for family members in accordance with all current state and federal recommendations. A celebration of Nancy's life is being planned for later this year. Donations in Nancy's name can be made to the Rhine Post 2729 Auxiliary, 5858 S. Archer Ave., Chicago, IL 60638. For further info please visit
rjmodellfh.com. RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 708-301-3595
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020