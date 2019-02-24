|
Nancy E. Stogsdill, 87, passed away February 21, 2019. Beloved mother of William J. Stogsdill and Suzan B. Joy; loving grandmother of Morgan L. (Timothy) Stogsdill-Albrecht, William J. (Tayler) Stogsdill, Tracy O'Brien, Teryn O'Brien, the late Kelly O'Brien, Kyle O'Brien and Corey O'Brien and great-grandmother of Campbell & Park Albrecht, Charlotte & William Stogsdill, Adriana, Rylan & Morgan Joy, Libby, Braxton & Brody O'Brien, Hayden & Braiden O'Brien, Reese & Dawson O'Brien, Cody Suttles and the late Luke Dial; dear sister of the late Virginia "Ginny" Larson and aunt of Kathryn & David Larson. Nancy was an avid animal advocate and in addition to personally rescuing animals, she worked tirelessly to provide them with resources, loving homes and the care they deserved.Visitation Monday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd. Wheaton, IL 60187. Private funeral service (family only). In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the ASPCA at https://secure.aspca.org/team/nancy-s-memorial-campaign-jhnhcfiw Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or (630) 668-0016.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019