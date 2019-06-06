|
Nancy E. Thornton nee Gautchier; beloved wife of Jerry; loving daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth; cherished sister of Tim Gautchier, Peter (Mary) Gautchier and Mary Ellen (Dan) Litchfield; dear aunt of Matthew and Jessica Gautchier and Elizabeth, Phillip (Ana) and Ted Litchfield; great-aunt of Franklin and Alex. Memorial Mass Friday at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 8404 S. Cass Avenue, Darien. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Food Pantry or Masses appreciated. Arrangements by Modell Funeral Home. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019