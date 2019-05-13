Nancy Faith Loewenberg, 83, (nee Rosenstein) passed away peacefully in her sleep after a long illness on May 12, 2019. Nancy, wife of prominent architect and real estate developer James Loewenberg for 62 years, was born in South Bend Indiana; the daughter of the late Harry and Eve Rosenstein; sister of the late June Rosenstein. Nancy is survived by her loving daughter Robin (Mark) Tebbe, grandson James Ronald (Katie) Berger and great-grandson Max Louis Berger, grandson Michael Edward Berger, step-grandson Steve Tebbe, step-granddaughter Kira Tebbe, and fond caregiver Arlene Dalman. Nancy was a tireless worker for many local charities and served as a volunteer for the Legal Aid Bureau of United Charities, Women's Board of the , Women's Association of the Chicago Symphony and Women's Architectural League of Chicago. She was a Life Member of the Women's Athletic Club. In keeping with her tradition, contributions in Nancy's name to Chicago Greater Food Depository and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra would be greatly appreciated. There will be a memorial celebration of Nancy's life held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday at The Casino Club of Chicago. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary