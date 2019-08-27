|
Nancy Gettes, MD, age 75, dedicated to family, medicine, and animals; beloved wife of Howard Blum; devoted mother of Rachel (Chris) Niewoehner and Dina (Jim McCormick) Blum; cherished grandmother of Benjamin and Ethan Niewoehner, Ranen and Gideon McCormick; dear sister of the late Andrew Gettes. Services Wednesday, 11 A.M. West Suburban Temple Har Zion, 1040 N. Harlem Ave., River Forest. Interment Jewish Oakridge Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Philadelphia Zoo (philadelphiazoo.org) or Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (northwesternolli.augusoft.net). Info: Chesed v'Emet Funeral Home, Rudy Lerner funeral director, 847-577-0856 or chesedvemet.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 27, 2019