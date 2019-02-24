Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Nancy H. Smith passed away on February 17, 2019. Born September 4, 1924, she graduated with a B.A. from the University of Louisville and lived in Highland Park for over sixty years. She was a leading farm and land real estate broker in northern Illinois, operating as Nancy Smith Real Estate. She held numerous positions in real estate organizations including the International Real Estate Federation. She is survived by her children Edwin E. Smith, David Smith and Laurel Smith, and by two grandsons and six great grandchildren. Her husband Lester H. Smith predeceased her in 2000. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd, Highland Park, IL. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
