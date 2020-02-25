|
Nancy Handler, 68, beloved daughter of the late Samuel and Deborah Handler; cherished close friend of Nora Ramirez and family; dear friend of many residents at Misericordia Home in Chicago. Nancy's family would like to extend much gratitude to Misericordia Home for taking such good care of her for many years. Nancy had a beautiful smile. She will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 26th at 10:00 am at Waldheim Cemetery, 1400 Des Plaines Avenue, Forest Park, IL - Section: Independent Order Brith Abraham at gate #53. For info: call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home at 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2020