|
|
Nancy H. Brandt, 90, died peacefully in her Chicago home on December 8, after a year of battling health issues. It is said that faith without works is dead. Nancy believed that life without works is dead. She never sought the limelight, although it often found her. She never sought personal recognition but received a great deal. Hers is the story of how education changed one person's life, and how that person worked to change the lives of others. She was valedictorian of J.M. Atherton High School in Louisville, Kentucky, and received a full scholarship to Cornell University, from which she graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1950, where she met Jim Brandt, an engineering student and her husband to be. She received an MA in urban studies from Chicago's Loyola University, and for the past 14 years was part of a class at the University of Chicago that focused on a wide range of literary subjects. She and Jim also spent more than two decades studying archeology and traveling the globe to learn about ancient civilizations and cultures. By the time she and Jim moved with their children to Highland Park in 1963, she had turned her focus to politics-local, small-p politics. She served with the League of Women Voters and for two successive terms on the District 113 School Board, the last year as president. She joined Continental Illinois Bank's Investment Banking section, where she conceived of and developed a program of giving that, instead of sprinkling dozens of charitable contributions around the city, targeted many segments of just one community: schools, parent groups, businesses, police, and civic organizations. The results of her efforts in the Humboldt Park community are visible today. She was also invited to discuss this program at a town hall hosted by Bill Clinton during his 1993 presidential run. After moving to Chicago proper in 1981, Nancy and Jim joined St. Pauls United Church of Christ, where Nancy cofounded an adult education group called Faith and Public Issues, which helps to bring a faith perspective about subjects important to our public life, such as racism, climate change, and immigration, "so people can explore issues in depth, and discuss possible action." Nancy cofounded Protestants for the Common Good (PCG), an association of lay people and clergy that encourages individuals of faith to apply their beliefs to pressing public issues, such as poverty and economic justice, affordable housing, campaign finance reform, educational funding, and criminal justice. On the 15th anniversary of PCG's founding, her colleagues honored her, describing her as a "fervent inquirer, passionate advocate, inspiring colleague, [and] tireless laborer for fairness and justice." Nancy helped to found the Colleen Henry Writing Center, where Lincoln Park–area students can work with professional writers. She also brought her expertise in education finance to the League of Women Voters of Chicago Education Committee, which she chaired over the past three years. Most precious of all to Nancy was her marriage to Jim, her best love, greatest friend, fellow explorer, and constant companion for 68 years. Theirs was a marriage to be envied and serves as a model for many. She was predeceased by her son Jeffrey and is survived by her husband, Jim, and three other children, Barbara Brandt (Steve Tower), Carrie Carlson (Curt Carlson), and Doug Brandt (Kathy Keegan), as well as her loving grandchildren, Andrew and Lexi Carlson. A memorial service will take place at St. Pauls UCC, 2335 N Orchard St., Chicago, IL 60614, on January 25, 2020, at 2 pm.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, 2019