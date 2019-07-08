Nancy Huston Lambur, age 83, of Palos Park and formerly of Beverly; beloved wife of James A. K. Lambur, M.D.; loving mother of James (Marianne) Lambur, Laura (Jack) Hynes, Paula Lambur, and Cynthia (John) Goldrick; cherished grandmother of Rachel, Julia, and Laura Lambur, Jack, Annie, and Katie Hynes, Georgia and Carson Goldrick; preceded in death by her loving parents Walter and Rose Huston and her brother Frank Huston. Nancy grew up in Little Flower parish, graduating from Academy Of Our Lady and attending Mount Mary College. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed many friendships at both Beverly Country Club in Chicago, Illinois and Avondale Golf Club in Palm Desert, California. Nancy was a lover of all things, including chocolate, travel, and holidays, making each celebration special for her children and her grandchildren. Funeral Services, Thursday, July 11th Visitation at 9:30 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM at Christ The King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave. Chicago, IL. Private interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Big Shoulders Fund, 212 W. Van Buren St. #900, Chicago, IL 60607, www.bigshouldersfund.org. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale, 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 8, 2019