Nancy I. Ejka (nee Mlyniec), beloved wife of the late Donald; loving mother of Angela (Michael) Magee and Steven; dear grandma of Ian and Abigail Magee; fond sister of Angeline (Lawrence), Donald (late Constance), Frank (Mari), Paulette (Edward), and Michael (Margaret); dear aunt and friend of many. Nancy was a member of St. Mary of Perpetual Help Seniors, Bridgeport Seniors, and Wilson Park Seniors. Funeral Saturday 11:00 am from Pomierski F.H., 1059 W. 32nd St. to Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3-9:00 pm and Saturday 9-11 am. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St.Mary of Perpetual Help Church when the COVID restrictions are lifted. Please adhere to the CDC recommendation of a maximum of 10 people present and social distancing. www.pomierskifuneralhome.com (773)927-6424.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 28, 2020.