Nancy J. Heerdt nee Tross; beloved wife of Clarence Ed Heerdt; loving mother of Donna L. (Peter) Martin, Karen J. (Chris) Appel, and Edward W. Heerdt; cherished grandmother of Andrew and Jenny Humphrey, Matthew, Jason and Danny Appel, Emily, Megan and Brendan Heerdt; dear sister of Susan Zick, and the late Sandra Dennison. Memorial Visitation Sunday October 20, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. In lieu of flowers donations to the would be appreciated. For more info call 847-966-7302
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019