Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Nancy Heerdt
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
More Obituaries for Nancy Heerdt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy J. Heerdt


1938 - 2019
Nancy J. Heerdt Obituary
Nancy J. Heerdt nee Tross; beloved wife of Clarence Ed Heerdt; loving mother of Donna L. (Peter) Martin, Karen J. (Chris) Appel, and Edward W. Heerdt; cherished grandmother of Andrew and Jenny Humphrey, Matthew, Jason and Danny Appel, Emily, Megan and Brendan Heerdt; dear sister of Susan Zick, and the late Sandra Dennison. Memorial Visitation Sunday October 20, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. In lieu of flowers donations to the  would be appreciated. For more info call 847-966-7302
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
