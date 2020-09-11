1/
Nancy J. Lemm
Nancy Jeanne Lemm, age 86, of Crest Hill, and formerly of Evergreen Park, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Beloved wife of William "Bill" Lemm; loving mother of Bonnie (Anthony) Cesario, Deborah (Andrew) Wesolowski, and Karen (Robert) Kennard; and dear grandmother of six and great-grandmother of four. Funeral Tuesday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 1711 Burry Circle, Crest Hill. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 3:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road, Joliet. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) or Joliet Area Community Hospice (www.joliethospice.org) appreciated. For information (815) 741-5500 or visit www.fredcdames.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 11, 2020.
