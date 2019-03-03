Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Moss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy J. Moss

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy J. Moss Obituary
Nancy J. Moss, 80, formerly of LaGrange, IL died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 following a long illness. She was born May 10, 1938 in Chicago, a daughter of Bill and Mary Louise Moss. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Dohn H. Mehlenbacher. Her career was spent in communications and public relations. She is survived by a niece, Erin M. Lally and a nephew, Timothy M. Lally, both of Henderson, NV. Memorial and Interment services will be held on Saturday, March 9th, 10 am, in the chapel at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1400 S. Wolf Rd, Hillside, IL 60162.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.