|
|
Nancy J. Moss, 80, formerly of LaGrange, IL died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 following a long illness. She was born May 10, 1938 in Chicago, a daughter of Bill and Mary Louise Moss. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Dohn H. Mehlenbacher. Her career was spent in communications and public relations. She is survived by a niece, Erin M. Lally and a nephew, Timothy M. Lally, both of Henderson, NV. Memorial and Interment services will be held on Saturday, March 9th, 10 am, in the chapel at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1400 S. Wolf Rd, Hillside, IL 60162.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019