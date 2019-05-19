|
Nancy J. Staackmann, of Morton Grove, born September 28, 1929, passed away May 16, 2019. Nancy was preceded in death by husband, Peter Staackmann Jr., and son, Peter Staackmann III. Survived by daughter, Kathleen Haage, and sons, Daniel (Mary) Staackmann and Patrick (Liz) Staackmann. Visitation, Monday, May 20, from 10 am until time of Funeral Mass, 11 a.m., at St. Mary Catholic Church, 50 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove. For funeral information: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign online guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019