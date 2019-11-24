|
Nancy J. Thiele, nee Gustafson. Beloved wife of Arthur. Devoted mother of Eric (Josephine) and Lynn. Loving grandmother of Michael (Jen), Simran and Sanchan. Cherished great grandmother of Maximus and Freya. Dear sister-in-law of Ellen and friend of many. Visitation Monday, 3-8 P.M. at the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 West 127 Street, Crestwood. Lying-in-State, Tuesday, from 9 A.M. until time of service, 10 A.M. at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 7800 W. McCarthy Rd., Palos Heights, IL. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. 708 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneral home.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019