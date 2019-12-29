|
|
Nancy Jenny Zolt (née diSpenza), "Shanzy", 100, formerly of Lincolnwood, passed away peacefully December 20, 2019. Born Vincenza diSpenza on Chicago's west side, Nancy worked as a hostess and waitress at the Edgewater Beach Hotel and also on Madison Street. She was glamorous and always the life of the party. Beloved wife of the late Max "Mickey" Zolt; devoted and proud mother of her two boys Ted "Teddy" (Sandi) Makowan and Michael Zolt; loving grandmother "Nani" of Christine (Pete) DeWitt-Slater, David Makowan, and Liliana "Lili" Zolt. Loving great-grandmother of five, former mother-in-law of Christine Kutt, aunt of Francis "Tootsie" McMenamin and Paul Ciavarelli, great aunt of Nancy Jo Weckler, Joe DesPlaines Jr., John McMenamin and others. Preceded in death by parents Biaggio diSpenza and Acastina diSpenza (née Ardizzone) and four siblings: Minnette "Minnie", Josephine "Josie", Joseph Sr., and Maimi. Services were held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the , https://alz.org/. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019