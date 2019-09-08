Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Western Springs Baptist Church
4475 Wolf Rd
Western Springs, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Lundy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Jane Lundy


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Jane Lundy Obituary
Nancy Jane Lundy, 87 years old, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 14, 2019, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's and Lewey Body Dementia.  Her two children, Steven R. Lundy and Kathleen S. (Jeffrey) Gabriel were at her bedside. Her husband of 65 years, Gene T. Lundy, preceded her in death in 2016. She is survived by her brother, Arthur (Betty) Meyer, her 2 children, Steve (Jane Schenck) and Kathy (Jeff) Gabriel,  her grandchildren Michael and Kimberly Gabriel, and many nieces and nephews. Two of her siblings have also recently passed away, Richard Gordon Meyer and Betty Ann Meyer. She was the third of 4 children born September 20, 1931 to Otto and Margaret (Kiehl) Meyer. She was a part-time secretary for various companies, American Nuclear Society, and a Western Springs attorney. A memorial service of her life will be held at Western Springs Baptist Church, 4475 Wolf Rd., Western Springs, IL 60558 on September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am.  In lieu of flowers, memorials to WSBC, Heartland Hospice or the in her name are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now