|
|
Nancy Jane Lundy, 87 years old, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 14, 2019, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's and Lewey Body Dementia. Her two children, Steven R. Lundy and Kathleen S. (Jeffrey) Gabriel were at her bedside. Her husband of 65 years, Gene T. Lundy, preceded her in death in 2016. She is survived by her brother, Arthur (Betty) Meyer, her 2 children, Steve (Jane Schenck) and Kathy (Jeff) Gabriel, her grandchildren Michael and Kimberly Gabriel, and many nieces and nephews. Two of her siblings have also recently passed away, Richard Gordon Meyer and Betty Ann Meyer. She was the third of 4 children born September 20, 1931 to Otto and Margaret (Kiehl) Meyer. She was a part-time secretary for various companies, American Nuclear Society, and a Western Springs attorney. A memorial service of her life will be held at Western Springs Baptist Church, 4475 Wolf Rd., Western Springs, IL 60558 on September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to WSBC, Heartland Hospice or the in her name are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019