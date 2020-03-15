Home

Nancy Jane Thomas

Nancy Jane Thomas Obituary
Nancy Thomas, 86, passed away at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, Colorado in the presence of her family on March 4.

She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and beloved grandmother. She will be missed enormously, but will remain in our hearts forever. Her death follows that of her husband, Armand Thomas, who passed away 11 weeks earlier on December 18.

Nancy is survived by her son, Steven (Nancy) Thomas of Superior, Colorado; daughter, Betsy (Mark) Gatehouse of Greensboro, North Carolina; grandson, Rick (Dori) Thomas of Chicago, Illinois; granddaughter, Libby (Jason) Hartmann of Aspen, Colorado; brother, Jim (Jan) Packtor of Glenview, Illinois; and brother-in-law, Lester (Dorie) Ordman of Glencoe, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020
