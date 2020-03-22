|
|
Nancy Jean Martin, nee Bierdemann; age 89; Passed away peacefully at home, February 8, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Beloved wife of the late William Clarence Martin; loving mother of William "Scott" (Debora) Martin, Lani (Mark) Fabere, Laura (Peter) Marquardt, and Beth (Tom) O'Neil; adored grandmother to Luella (Andrew) Klann, William "Willie" Martin, Christopher Fabere, Meagan Fabere, Peter (Lynn) Marquardt, Molly O'Neil, Erin O'Neil, and Jack O'Neil; great-grandmother to Addison and Zoe Martin, Corinne, Clara, and Peter Klann; dear sister of Richard A. (Joanne) Bierdemann; cherished aunt to Kay (Steve) Jettman, Susan (Curt) Sumner, and Mike Bierdemann.
Born in Elgin IL, Nan graduated from Bradley University with a BS where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority, Future Teachers of America, Homecoming Queen '52, Most Beautiful Girl '52. While at Bradley she met 'Billy' and the rest as they say is history. She was a longtime Hinsdale resident and one of the founding members of the Hinsdale United Methodist Church where she was deeply involved in United Methodist Women. A member of the Hinsdale Golf Club she was both a tennis player and golfer, enjoying both but what made these activities special were the friendships made from playing them. While successfully raising 4 children she restarted her career as a teacher. Upon retirement, Nan continued to share her love of people and teaching by volunteering to educate ESL students and their families from Asia, Mexico and Syria through Literacy Volunteers of DuPage. If you knew Nan you knew she loved her birds, and 'digging in dirt' but probably didn't know that while living on North Lincoln a prominent rose company sent her samples of new roses to 'evaluate' in her garden there. Her love and talent for sewing and quilting were talents she always made time for and shared with others.
Thank you Mom/Nan/Nana for being such an incredible example of a strong woman in our lives. You lived your life with love, compassion and a fierce protective gene for those you cared about most. You never had to wonder if she cared about you; you felt it deep in your bones whenever you were around her. Your family promises to carry on your legacy and make you proud.
All are invited to come (with your favorite 'Nan-stories' in hand) to her Celebration of Life Service on March 28, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Hinsdale United Methodist Church, 945 S. Garfield St. Hinsdale, IL. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hinsdale United Methodist Church (UMW) or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org are appreciated. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020