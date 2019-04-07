Nancy Wedemeyer Sippel, 89, long time resident of Evanston Illinois passed away Wednesday March 20th, 2019. She is survived by sister Georgiann McWilliams; Children George Sippel, Tracey Gordon and Judy Reilmann; Grandchildren Jeremy Gordon, Sharlene Osilaja, Bethany Reilmann, Justin Reilmann and Alex Sippel; and Great Grandchildren Isaac and Naomi-Noelle Osilaja.Nancy received her BA from Michigan State College then went on to receive her Master's Degree in Art History from the University of Michigan. She Married Cornelius Sippel III in 1957 and moved to Evanston where she became active in the Evanston Garden Club and the Women's Club of Evanston in addition to remaining active in the Delta Gamma Sorority her entire life. She was most well known for her crafts, starting Nan's Boutiques in the late 1960's, selling crafts at shows and gift shops. She was most well known for her door wreaths.She began working at various gift shops in the 1970's and then started her career in earnest at the Levy Senior Center on Maple Avenue teaching ceramics, sewing and craft classes. She also started the Levy Center Gift Shop where seniors were able to buy greeting cards and sell their hand made crafts. She "crafted" place settings and floral arrangements for special events at the Center and continued to work at the gift shop into her 80's as a member.She will be remembered for her love of musicals, her baking & cooking for holidays and special events, her card playing, her selfless love of family and friends & her generosity. She will be missed. Proverbs 31:10-31 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary