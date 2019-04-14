Nancy Witek, a 46-year resident of Arlington Heights, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at home from the natural progression of Myelodysplastic Syndrome. Mrs. Witek, 76, was born to the late Bernard and Elizabeth Schmitz. Wife of 53 years of Jude Witek, whom she married May 1, 1965; loving mother of her son Michael and his three daughters Amanda, Emma, and Brooke and preceded in death by her daughter Julie; dear sister-in-law of Henry and Catherine Witek and aunt of their five children, Jennifer Scott, David Witek, Karen Bushaw, Laura Fasan, and Christopher Witek, and their respective families. Nancy graduated from Abington High School in Pennsylvania and received her Bachelor of Arts in Interior Design from the University of Chicago/School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She was employed by ManorCare/Americana for 15 years as an Occupational Therapy Aide and volunteered at Little Sister of the Poor in Palatine, 15 Years in Activities. Nancy, a talented artist, enjoyed watercolor painting and pencil sketching. She enjoyed travel and fine dining and was an accomplished cook. She cherished spending many hours with her three lovely granddaughters and turned every family gathering and holiday into a special event. The Witek family offers special thanks to our dear friend Krystyna Bobran who put many smiles on their faces throughout a very lengthy and difficult Hospice process. Visitation from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Monday, April 15, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Visitation from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. Emily Catholic Church, 1400 E. Central Rd., Mount Prospect, Illinois. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, Illinois.Memorial contributions may be given to Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Joseph Home, 80 West Northwest Hwy, Palatine, IL 60067. Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary