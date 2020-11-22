1/1
Nancy Joan (Kelly) Schuba
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Joan (nee Kelly) Schuba died Oct. 22 at her home in Santa Ana, California. She was 92. Beloved wife of the late Edward and loving mother to Christopher (Catharine); the late Mary (Kenneth) Stutz; Margaret (John) Burnett; Maureen, Eileen (Mel) Coffey; Michael (Denise); Edward Jr. (Lisa); Suzanne; and Julia. Cherished grandmother of 18 and dearest great grandmother of 6. She is also preceded in death by her parents Michael and Bernice (nee Gallagher) Kelly and siblings Patricia (nee Kelly) Boyd, James Kelly and Kathleen (nee Kelly) Nichols.

After Graduating from Mundelein College in 1950, Nancy married Edward and settled in Chicago where they raised nine children. In 1970 they moved to Tustin, California where Nancy started teaching at St Cecelia elementary school. In 1984 she began teaching at Rosary High School until her retirement.

Things were not important to Nancy, but people and a good conversation meant the world to her. Nancy loved words, literature and a good film. She loved trivia game nights and could beat anyone at Scrabble. Over the years Nancy would volunteer to edit newsletters for St Cecelia Church and Town and Country, her retirement home. She would correct your grammar, but love you while doing it with her witty sense of humor. All of her children's many friends would come around just to talk with her at the kitchen table. Nancy often said the best years of her life we're raising children but she adored every moment spent with her growing family, dear friends and students. The last thing Nancy wrote, just a day before her death, was a a cryptic message for all of us which read "Love Everyone".

Due to public health restrictions, her family will be holding services at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
November 19, 2020
Nancy, Mrs. Schuba, I was and am still very saddened by the news. You were always so happy , so full of life. My 3rd grade teacher at St Cecilia, this world has lost another good one. Hope your enjoying the golf where you are, if you happen to see Ann, my Mom, give her a big hug. RIP Nancy.......
Cara A. Lee
Student
November 18, 2020
My nanny! What a beloved angel she was. I know perfection doesn’t exist, but I think of all the humans who’ve roamed the earth, she truly got the closest. What I always admired most about her was her devotion to her faith. Watching her complete little acts of god with every step she took was such an amazing example to have in my childhood. My favorite years of my life were spent living with her on Epping Way while my parents saved up money for a house. I know now that not much has changed. She was my angel on earth, and now she’s my angel in heaven. I love you forever my Nanny! Rest in paradise.
Lilly Banks
Grandchild
November 16, 2020
Nancy was the first teacher I met when I started teaching at Rosary High School. She was a walking grammar and composition book for me.

One of my favorite memories was her self-appointed proof-reading job for the LA Times. She corrected the Sunday Edition and sent it to them. They should have paid her.

Nancy and I took our students to England. We had a great time together. I have a lot of fond memories. Both of us being English teachers was a bonus for the students.

Blessings to her family.

I am so grateful for her friendship. Elin.
Elin Babcock
Friend
November 16, 2020
Nanny was such a kind soul. When she spoke to you...she cared about you. She had grace and class, always wrote thoughtful, beautiful hand written letters and made tasty candy at Christmas. Her family was everything, I am so grateful to be a part of it. Love to all the Schubas.
Carey Ann Burnett
Grandchild
November 15, 2020
You will be so missed my beautiful grandmother. You are the brightest star in the sky. My shining angel. You will never be forgotten.
emmi burnett
Grandchild
November 15, 2020
I met Nancy through Casa Teresa and Liz Fite. Played golf with her and
a couple of other ladies at the Newport Beach public course. She had a great memory for names and loved to talk and share ideas. She liked to play games and I joined an in progress trivial pursuit games with her at
Town and Country. She was always in good spirits and a pleasure to be around. Will miss Nancy. Wonderful picture of her on the obituary page.
God bless Nancy,
Barbara Beneville
Barbara Benevillle
Friend
November 15, 2020
Dear Chris and Mike and all dear Schuba's. If you two are anything to go by, Nancy was just the best. I am so sorry for your loss now but grateful for all the good times I hope will bring a smile. I agree with your mom. Love Everyone. Hugs Mary Jane
Mary Jane Kupsky
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved