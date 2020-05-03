With profound sadness, we announced the passing of Nancy Joan Valles (nee Grundei) on the 30th of April 2020. She left us at the age of 85 while resting peacefully in her home in Park Ridge, Illinois. She was a loving wife to Miles, a devoted mother to Pam (Jerry) Wayer, Karen (Mike) Klimas and Ellen (Gary) Valles Wyshel and the proud Nana of Jennifer, Jessica, Julie, Ted and Joe. She was predeceased by her sisters Rosemary and Helen May and her brother Augie. Nancy was a fun wife, mother, teacher and friend, who loved to travel and made learning and exploring local activities into an adventure. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A private service and interment was held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in River Grove. A memorial service will be held at a future date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store