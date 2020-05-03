Nancy Joan Valles
1935 - 2020
With profound sadness, we announced the passing of Nancy Joan Valles (nee Grundei) on the 30th of April 2020. She left us at the age of 85 while resting peacefully in her home in Park Ridge, Illinois. She was a loving wife to Miles, a devoted mother to Pam (Jerry) Wayer, Karen (Mike) Klimas and Ellen (Gary) Valles Wyshel and the proud Nana of Jennifer, Jessica, Julie, Ted and Joe. She was predeceased by her sisters Rosemary and Helen May and her brother Augie. Nancy was a fun wife, mother, teacher and friend, who loved to travel and made learning and exploring local activities into an adventure. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A private service and interment was held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in River Grove. A memorial service will be held at a future date.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Memorial service
Interment
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home
820 Talcott
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-823-5122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm sorry for the loss of your mom, wife, MIL and grandmother. I enjoyed all the parties over the years and getting to know Nancy who was always a big part of the celebrations. *Hugs* to you all. Love, Jackie Noel
Jackie Noel
The thing I most remember about Nancy was she always made my family and myself feel welcome. Whenever we would stop by, she would greet us with a beautiful smile and showed sincere interest in us. We will always remember her for her kindness.
John Newboe
Friend
My beloved Aunt Nancy, a kind and caring woman and a highly accomplished educator. I will miss our times together, sadly, few and far between as we live on the West Coast. She was unfailingly gracious, especially to my daughter, Asha, who has special needs. I so appreciated her insight and advice. When I was going through breast cancer, barely able to manage myself much less Asha who is severely disabled, Nancy out of the blue sent us a check for seventy-five dollars for dinner! My thoughts and prayers are with my Uncle Miles, cousins Pam, Karen and Ellen and their families. We were all blessed to have her in our lives.
Susan Springer
Family
