Nancy June Coffelt died unexpectedly in Jefferson Park, IL on July 18th at the age of 68.
Nancy is survived by her children, Angela F. (William) Borneman, Michael R. (Lucille) Kevorkian and Isabelle B. (Michael) Nigro as well as her grandchildren, Wm. Craig Borneman, Sofia Nigro, Ava Nigro, Leila Borneman, Isla Nigro, Viviana Nigro, Antonio Nigro, Gerrard Kevorkian and siblings, Juanita (IL), Anna, Linda, J.W. and William (TN). She is preceded in death by her sister, Helen Davidson (TN) and her husband Anthony Giacomino.
Nancy was born on December 11, 1951 in Nashville, TN to James and Dovey Coffelt. She studied art and fashion design at both Wm. Rainey Harper Junior College in Palatine, IL and at The School of the Art Institute of Chicago.
She relocated from Nashville, TN to Chicago, IL in 1973 when her eldest daughter was four years old. Nancy quickly became well known for her easy, friendly way and talent designing window displays for luxury boutiques on Oak Street in Chicago's Gold Coast. It was soon afterward she met and joined Jeannot Kevorkian in partnership, later bringing into the world Michael and Isabelle.
Nancy was accomplished at sketching, oil painting, design, styling, and created bespoke clothing, wedding and prom dresses to help support her family . She also owned and operated her own vintage and antique businesses for years, always educating herself so as to properly authenticate pieces that she would find and with an exceptional eye for spatial reasoning that could help anyone style or reconcile a room in mere moments.
Nancy was a unique individual who, even through her struggles, loved her family, fashion, food, dancing, antiques and to laugh. She will be so missed by her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations to PAWS Chicago in Nancy's honor would be appreciated. https://my.pawschicago.org/tribute-donations/Donate
Memorial visitation Monday 4-8 pm at The Original Rago Bros. Norridge Chapel 7751 W. Irving Park Road Chicago.
