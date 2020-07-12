1/
Nancy Kay Rappaport
Nancy Kay Rappaport (nee Karzen) died peacefully on July 6, 2020 at Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital surrounded by her loved ones. Nancy was preceded in death by her late husband Earle Rappaport Jr. and her son Kent. She is survived by her many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, friends and more. Services are private.

Donations should be made in Nancy's name to Orphans of the Storm, 2200 Riverwoods Rd, Deerfield, IL 60015, https://orphansofthestorm.org/donate/. For more information or full obituary please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home & Crematory
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
