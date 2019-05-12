Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Nancy Kelly
Nancy Kelly nee Gibbons age 93 of Wilmette. Beloved wife of the late Hon. Richard S. Kelly; loving mother of Richard, Jr. (Ginna) David, Mark, Peter Kelly, Anne (Jim) Williams, John (Marylynn) and Paul (Jennifer) Kelly; dear grandmother of Meghan (Jason) Gefaell, Brendan (Thao) Kelly, Erin (Matt) McGinn, Colin (Alexandra) Kelly, Caroline, Charlotte and John Williams, Sarah, Ryan, Paige, Patrick, Peyton and Brooke Kelly; great-grandmother of Lauren and Jack Gefaell and Declan McGinn; fond sister of Sue (the late Bob) Dudenhoefer and the late Thomas (the late Sally) GIbbons. Visitation Monday, May 13, 2019, 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home 10045 Skokie Blvd. at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Tuesday May 14, 2019 11:30 am. at Saint Francis Xavier Church, 524 Ninth Street at Linden, Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment private at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Northbrook. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities, 721 North La Salle Street, Chicago, IL 60654 would be appreciated. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or 847-675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019
