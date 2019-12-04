Home

Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
(708) 496-0200
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:45 AM
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Patricia Church
9040 S. 86th Avenue
Hickory Hills, IL
Nancy Konczal Obituary
Nancy Konczal, nee Ziolkowski, Age 92, passed away on December 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Konczal. Loving mom of Carol (James) Trch, Jackie (the late Jim) Messlein, Cindy (the late Al) Guendling (Jerry Smith) and Bob (Mario Alonso) Konczal. Dear grandma of Jim, Joe, Jenny, Marsha and Sandy. Dearest great-grandmother of 13.

Visitation, Thursday, December 5, 2019, 3:00PM to 9:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. Funeral, Friday, December 6, 2019, 10:45AM prayers to begin from the funeral home to Saint Patricia Church, 9040 S. 86th Avenue, Hickory Hills, Illinois for 11:30AM Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, Illinois.

For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019
