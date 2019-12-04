|
Nancy Konczal, nee Ziolkowski, Age 92, passed away on December 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Konczal. Loving mom of Carol (James) Trch, Jackie (the late Jim) Messlein, Cindy (the late Al) Guendling (Jerry Smith) and Bob (Mario Alonso) Konczal. Dear grandma of Jim, Joe, Jenny, Marsha and Sandy. Dearest great-grandmother of 13.
Visitation, Thursday, December 5, 2019, 3:00PM to 9:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. Funeral, Friday, December 6, 2019, 10:45AM prayers to begin from the funeral home to Saint Patricia Church, 9040 S. 86th Avenue, Hickory Hills, Illinois for 11:30AM Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, Illinois.
For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019